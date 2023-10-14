Dodging showers on Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A low pressure system moving directly over the region will be responsible for occasional showers on Saturday. The day does not look to be a washout, but outdoor events should be prepared for at least a brief shower or two possible. A cold front then moves through later in the day with falling temperatures and an increased breeze. Behind the front, a chill sets up over the region starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. Then, the rest of the week ahead is looking brighter and warmer.

Saturday morning starts with clouds, showers, and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Through midday, occasional showers are likely. Then, expect some breaks in the clouds around midday. This may offer just enough of a view of the partial solar eclipse, which will start at 11:47 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. Unlike 2017, only about 40 percent of the sun will be eclipsed this time, so it may not be that noticeable, especially with the added cloud cover. The maximum eclipse occurs at 1:09 p.m.

Saturday afternoon sees cloud cover increasing again with scattered showers and a stiff westerly breeze. After rising to around 70 degrees during the early afternoon hours, temperatures fall to near 60 degrees by sunset.

Saturday evening sees a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. Most rain tapers after midnight with lingering clouds as low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

From Sunday through Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures only rise to the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday stay partly cloudy as high temperatures get back to around 70 degrees. While Thursday stays dry, a couple showers are possible late Friday.

