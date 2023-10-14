Hometown Hero | Maddie Sharp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A young girl’s life was taken far too soon.

In her 12 years of life, Maddie Sharp is someone her friends and family said they’ll never forget.

Though she may be gone, her Mother Juliette Sharp said her legacy will live on through her favorite passion.

“She loved animals,” she said. “So she was already saving up her money for this Christmas to buy all the animals at the animal shelter stocking. She had already saved up over $500 for that.”

In Maddie’s honor, three truckloads of animal supplies were brought to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association including food, crates and beds.

Family friend Melissa Harper said Maddie always wanted to help animals in any way she could.

“She was actually fostering a litter of puppies when she passed away,” she said. “So I mean, literally up until the time that she passed, it was her mission to take care of all animals.”

Harper said their two families have been friends for years, and Maddie’s passing has been difficult for everyone.

Harper said it’s because of the impact that Maddie made that she wanted to nominate Maddie as this week’s Hometown Hero.

“She taught me to be better,” Juliette said. “She taught us all how to be better. I just wish she could be here.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.