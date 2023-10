NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We head to Nitro for this week’s Play of the Week.

With the Wildcats running a little harmless looking screen pass, Josh Moody to Eli Littlejohn, he explodes through a hole, steps out of a tackle and turns on the juice for 83 yards.

To see the whole play, click on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.