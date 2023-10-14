Police searching for federal fugitive considered armed and dangerous

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into residences in Monroe County.

Troopers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Anthony Charles Meyers.

Meyers is a federal fugitive and a violent sexual predator, according to troopers.

Meyers was released from federal prison in late July but failed to report to his federal probation officer on 7/31/2023.

WVSP said Meyers was last seen, on Wednesday, October 11, when he broke into residences along Pyne Mountain Road in Monroe County.

Around 11:30 p.m. that evening, troopers were involved in a confrontation with Meyers but were unable to place him into custody at this time.

Meyers has been recorded on surveillance systems and trail cameras.

He’s described as 5′11 with brown hair and green eyes, may be dressed in camo and carrying a red backpack.

Troopers said he’s armed with a stainless barrel rifle that may be cased.

He’s known to hike the Appalachian Trail, hitchhike, or walk.

Troopers said Meyers is considered armed and dangerous.

Do not approach him.

If located, troopers encourage you to call Sgt. S.S. Keaton at 304-772-5100 or R/Sgt. S.A. Hatten at 304-633-6261.

The investigation is ongoing.

