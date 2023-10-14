Praying for Israel; Dual citizenship family shares heartache

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly a week since Hamas attacked Israel, sending shock waves throughout the world.

Shoshanah Cabell said in the aftermath of the attack, Friday night’s Shabbat takes on a different meaning.

“My heart aches,” she said. “I feel I should be there doing something. Shabbat can’t be enjoyable ... every bite I take will be mixed with tears.”

Shoshanah and her son Andrew Colecchia are dual citizens in the United States and Israel.

Andrew just finished his Israeli military service in September and said Hamas’ attack caught him off guard.

“We knew our family, our fathers, they went through the war,” he said. “We didn’t really think that we’d have to go through that. We saw our own brothers lying in the street; that hurts.”

Andrew said the relationships he built in his six years in Israel are ones he’ll never forget.

After he learned about the attack, he tried to find out how his friends were.

“I have a buddy, two grades above me who was at that party,” Andrew said. “They had about 600 deaths. Just for being Jewish. That’s the only crime they committed.”

With friends and family on their minds, they’re asking those for just one thing.

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” Shoshanah Cabell said.

