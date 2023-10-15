Chilled, showery pattern lasts two more days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the back side of a low pressure system and cold front that moved through on Saturday, chillier air was being ushered in from the north on Sunday along with scattered showers moving off Lake Erie. As the pattern remains stagnant the next couple of days, so does the weather. Less sunshine will be seen on Monday, keeping afternoon temperatures only in the low 50s. By Wednesday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return, but this will be short-lived. The next system eyes the region late Thursday and especially on Friday and Saturday when showers are likely. This should depart in time for a nicer finish to the weekend, but that still needs to be determined.

Scattered showers continue Sunday evening under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

Clouds linger Sunday night with pockets of drizzle or light rain. Low temperatures only fall to the mid 40s.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and/or drizzle and high temperatures only rising to the low 50s. The northwest breeze persists.

Tuesday will be much of the same: mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s amid a northwest breeze.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures climb to around 70 degrees. A couple showers are possible late in the day, mainly after sunset.

Showers become more common on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday turns drier with breaks in the clouds and high temperatures rising to around 60 degrees.

