Chilly finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front swept across the region Saturday afternoon and made itself known with gusty showers, followed by a lingering gusty breeze and noticeable drop in temperatures. The chill ushered in with this front lingers for three days through Tuesday as abundant cloud cover and scattered showers take hold over the region. Then, conditions look to only improve briefly on Wednesday and much of Thursday before the next round of showers arrives.

Saturday night sees a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers/drizzle. Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

On Sunday, expect a continued mostly cloudy sky with occasional drizzle or scattered showers. High temperatures only rise to the mid 50s with a stiff north breeze.

Monday and Tuesday are looking nearly similar to Sunday: mostly cloudy with occasional scattered showers and/or drizzle. High temperatures still only rise to the low to mid 50s amid a north-northwest breeze.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures climb to around 70 degrees. A couple showers are possible late in the day.

Showers become more common on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

