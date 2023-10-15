Marshall loses 41-24 on the road at Georgia State

(WYMT)
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, GA . (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd suffered it’s first Sun Belt Conference loss of the season in a 41-24 defeat at the hands of Georgia State.

Marshall’s Rasheen Ali rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, and added a receiving touchdown on the last play of the 3rd quarter to cut the deficit to just three points. Late touchdown runs by Darren Grainger and Marcus Carroll sealed the victory for the Panthers.

Ali finished the game with three total touchdowns and 103 rushing yards on 19 carries. Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher threw for 301 yards and a touchdown.

