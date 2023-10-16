SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia state officials and drivers on Monday celebrated the opening of a road connecting Jefferson Road and the Trace Fork shopping center -- a project more than 20 years in the making.

The RHL Boulevard connector project was funded through the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

Drivers celebrate opening of Trace Fork bridge (West Virginia Governor's Office)

“This opening is timely for the upcoming holiday shopping season,” according to a release from Gov. Jim Johnson’s office.

Hours of congestion, specifically during the holiday season, will soon hopefully be nothing be a distant memory, as drivers now have another way out.

The connector is part of the state Division of Highways’ plan to ease traffic congestion on Corridor G and Jefferson Road in Charleston and South Charleston.

“This is a fantastic day and more proof our Roads to Prosperity program is working off the charts,” Justice said in a release.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said, It’s just going to be a tremendous, tremendous upgrade to traffic flow here in this area, and I think you’ll see the businesses thrive here, too. Some people who stay away, too busy, don’t want to get stuck in traffic. They will come out here now.”

According to the WVDOH, the RHL Boulevard connector is part of an overall $46.8 million project to widen Jefferson Road to five lanes between U.S. 60 in South Charleston and Corridor G.

With an estimated completion date sometime in 2024, it includes upgrading the Kanawha Turnpike and Jefferson Road intersection with a new bridge and roundabout.

