Families of organ donors honored

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of people gathered at Charleston’s Clay Center Sunday to honor and celebrate organ donors from West Virginia.

Paul Ronk said his son died in 2017 at just 22 years old, but as an organ donor, he gave the gift of life to others.

“A 62-year-old man got a 22-year-old heart, and now today, he has seen his grandchildren grow up,” he said.

Ronk said someone from Charleston recieved his son’s kidney, and in total, he was able to six others.

Paul said the donor-recipient who got Jacob’s heart gifted his family something special.

“They gave us this bear, and it has my son’s heartbeat,” he said. “So many times we just play this and squeeze the bear and remember my son.”

The need for organ donors is immense.

The CEO of the Center of Organ Recovery and Education, Susan Stuart, said more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ.

“If we don’t have donors, we don’t have transplants,” she said. “So they really are the true heroes of the transplantation process.”

