Herd kickoff time released for Coastal Carolina game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Football’s road matchup at Coastal Carolina has been set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be shown nationally on NFL Network, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced on Monday afternoon.

The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced the time and television considerations for the game as part of the 12-day window agreement between the Sun Belt and its television contract with ESPN.

“We are happy to see the NFL Network identifying Marshall for the game against Coastal,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “They know what we know, which is that we play an exciting brand of football and that our ability to travel and our many friends and families located in that region will make for great TV.”

The matchup puts two of the Sun Belt’s top two East Division teams head-to-head for what should be an exciting battle at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Although Marshall has never taken on Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium, the team is familiar with the surroundings in Conway after winning the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl by a 28-14 score over UConn there last December.

Coastal Carolina features the 2023 Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year in quarterback Grayson McCall while the Herd features one of the Sun Belt’s top pass rushes, which should make for a great battle.

The announcement marks the sixth time in the first eight games of the 2023 season that Marshall football will be shown in a nationally-televised broadcast.

