Ohio River Way applies for National Water Trails System designation
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - As a member of the Ohio River Way, Portsmouth, is one of several cities up and down the Ohio river that the non-profit organization helps to promote. Ohio River Way is now preparing to apply to the National Parks Service to have the Ohio River from Portsmouth to Louisville designated as part of the National Water Trails System.

“It’s signaling to the rest of the country and anyone else that’s interested in river recreation, that we have this great resource here that they can come visit and enjoy,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

Jodie Kouns, a sociology major at Shawnee State University, has helped to organize river bank cleanup events and canoeing trips on the river. She has noticed that some folks view the river as being unclean.

“They have a fear of actually getting out on the river. When I encourage people to get on canoes, they were pretty scared of the idea and afraid of the water,” Kouns said.

If the Ohio River Way receives the designation as being part of the National Water Trails System, Kouns hopes the perception of the Ohio River will improve.

“We are right beside the river and we need to utilize it to our advantage,” Kouns said.

Mayor Dunne believes the potential designation could open new opportunities for recreation along Portsmouth’s riverfront.

“We could add more funding to activities along the river hosting specific events and developing new traditions involving the river,” Dunne said. “It would just be a great step forward for our city.”

Dunne says that the National Parks System will not make a decision on the application until the end of 2024.

