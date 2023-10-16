One dead after crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, OHIO. (WSAZ) -One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kamryn Belcher,26, of Wellston, Ohio.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning along State Route 93 just north of Hamden in Vinton County, Ohio.

Belcher failed to negotiated around a curve going left of center before striking another car and then a guardrail.

Belcher was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vinton County Coroner.

Agencies assisting on the scene included the Hamden Fire Department, Vinton County EMS, Vinton County Coroner, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This crash remains under investigation.

