One more day of chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Day two of the mostly cloudy, chilly, and scattered shower pattern is wrapping up with one more day to go. Tuesday looks to see similar conditions as Sunday and Monday though temperatures should at least get a bit closer to the 60-degree mark during the afternoon. On Wednesday, low clouds finally break away as winds shift to out of the south. But, new clouds move in on Thursday ahead of the next storm system. This may bring a few light showers on Thursday, but Friday is looking to be the wettest day. Showers may linger into the first part of Saturday before conditions improve towards the second half of the weekend and start of next week.

Monday evening sees continued clouds and occasional scattered showers and/or drizzle. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

No changes are in store Monday night as a mostly cloudy sky persists with periodic drizzly showers. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. There continues to be the chance for scattered showers and/or drizzle.

By Wednesday, some morning cloud cover gives way to a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. High temperatures recover to the mid 60s.

On Thursday, expect the clouds to return. A bit of light rain is possible during the daytime hours, but most hours stay dry. High temperatures climb to the low 70s.

Showers are likely on Friday as afternoon temperatures stay near 60 degrees.

Rain may linger into the first part of Saturday before clearing for the afternoon with breaks in the clouds. High temperatures hover near 60 degrees again.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.