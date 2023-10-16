Police searching for missing teen

By Kimberly Keagy
Oct. 15, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert has been issued for a teen.

Cabell County 911 said Traevon Ware, 19, suffers from mental disabilities.

He was last seen several days ago in the Marcum Terrace community in Huntington.

First responders said Ware has a habit of getting into cars with strangers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

