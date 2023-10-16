Queen of Clean | Oily stain remover

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What You Need:

• A small squirt Bottle

• Liquid Dish Soap

• Glycerin

• Water (Warm)

• Funnel

• Label for bottle

How To:

1. Mix the following ingredients into a squirt bottle:

• 1 Tablespoon – Liquid Dish Soap

• 1 Tablespoon – Glycerin

• 8 Tablespoons – Warm Water

2. Place lid on bottle & shake it up

3. Squirt onto oily stain on clothing

4. Work it in (with hands)

5. Let sit for 15 minutes

6. Launder as usual

7. Label bottle: “Oily Stain Remover”

Notes: Great for removing stains like: Olive oil, salad dressing, car oil or any greasy oily stain.

Linda Says: A great money saver!

Why It Works: Grease removes grease. There is grease in glycerin so it regneerates the grease to help remove the stain.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

