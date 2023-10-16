Queen of Clean | Oily stain remover
What You Need:
• A small squirt Bottle
• Liquid Dish Soap
• Glycerin
• Water (Warm)
• Funnel
• Label for bottle
How To:
1. Mix the following ingredients into a squirt bottle:
• 1 Tablespoon – Liquid Dish Soap
• 1 Tablespoon – Glycerin
• 8 Tablespoons – Warm Water
2. Place lid on bottle & shake it up
3. Squirt onto oily stain on clothing
4. Work it in (with hands)
5. Let sit for 15 minutes
6. Launder as usual
7. Label bottle: “Oily Stain Remover”
Notes: Great for removing stains like: Olive oil, salad dressing, car oil or any greasy oily stain.
Linda Says: A great money saver!
Why It Works: Grease removes grease. There is grease in glycerin so it regneerates the grease to help remove the stain.
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
