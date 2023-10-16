‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A couple in Kansas is proving it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old.

The pair met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village in Olathe, where they are both residents.

The newlyweds said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

They eventually knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway
West Virginia State Police are searching Anthony Charles Meyers. He's considered armed and...
Police searching for federal fugitive considered armed and dangerous
Dustin Young is facing a long list of charges.
Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash
Cabell County 911 said Traevon Ware,19, suffers from mental disabilites.
Police searching for missing teen
A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting suspect in custody

Latest News

This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Mourners in heavily Palestinian Chicago suburb remember Muslim boy killed as kind, energetic
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
UK dental students help elementary school children
UK dental students help elementary school children
UK dental students help elementary school children
UK dental students help elementary school children
WSAZ speaks to the state's PSC chairwoman days before she presents findings, recommendations to...
WSAZ Investigates | PSC prepares hydrant findings, ideas for lawmakers