Troopers seize nearly 60 grams of fentanyl

approximately 58 grams of fentanyl, worth around $7,500, in the passenger door panel.(Alyssa Hannahs | Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic stop earlier this month ended with an arrest and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized nearly 60 grams of fentanyl.

On October 6, shortly before 6:30 p.m., troopers stopped a 2022 Honda CR-V with New Jersey registration on U.S. 35 for a lane violation.

During the traffic stop, criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. As troopers conducted a probable cause search of the SUV, they located approximately 58 grams of fentanyl, worth around $7,500, in the passenger door panel. Troopers also found a loaded handgun in the driver’s-side door.

The suspect, identified as John R. Ward, 30, of Rochester, Michigan, was taken into custody and is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Ward is facing charges related to trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Any additional charges are pending.

