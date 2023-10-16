Westbound lanes of I-64 closed following accident

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident along I-64 that has closed westbound lanes.

The crash happened at the 44 mile marker near the St. Albans exit of I-64 and is causing major traffic delays.

Westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down on Monday, Oct. 16 following a crash
Westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down on Monday, Oct. 16 following a crash(WV 511)

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a box truck rolled over on the interstate.

The 911 call came in around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Teays Valley Fire Department is on scene.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

