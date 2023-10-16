WSAZ Investigates | PSC prepares hydrant findings, ideas for lawmakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane has been leading a statewide review of fire hydrants.

The review, ordered June 30, was prompted by our WSAZ investigation, False Security. It stemmed from two fires with the same story. Firefighters didn’t have enough water May 5 to fight a house fire in Charleston, 15 months after crews encountered the same issue in failed efforts to save a Pizza Hut in Danville.

The PSC ordered water utilities across the state to produce policies and inspection records.

NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson recently sat down with Lane, days before she updates state lawmakers Tuesday morning.

“What prompted the Commission to initiate it statewide investigation?” Johnson asked.

“Well, when the governor said in his press conference that the Public Service Commission would look into it. We immediately took action,” Lane replied.

That news conference happened two days after WSAZ’s initial story. That is when Johnson took his findings to Gov. Jim Justice.

“This is ridiculous, Curtis,” Justice replied June 7. “That’s all there is to it. I am right dead with ya. I mean, there’s no question whatsoever that the Legislature, the Public Service Commission ought to look into this and everything in any way, because you’re dead on the money.”

That’s exactly what happened.

The state’s Public Service Commission launched a statewide investigation, demanding answers from each of the state’s more than 250 water utilities about fire hydrant maintenance and inspections.

Johnson wanted to learn more about the PSC investigation before Lane speaks to lawmakers Tuesday.

“Regarding that statewide investigation, just a few observations I’ve made in my review of what’s been coming in,” Johnson said. “The responses seem to have trickled in. The substance has varied greatly with some utilities providing very meticulous record keeping and protocols, others with no records at all.

“Do you share that assessment, and what’s your reaction to that?,” Johnson asked Lane.

“Curtis, we are dealing with a lot of small utilities,” she replied. “My main concern with small utilities is that they can provide good potable water to their customers. That basically is what we focus on with small utilities, but because they’re understaffed, sometimes they don’t have enough money to do stuff. I’m not surprised that it’s trickled in. I mean, I’m pleased that we’ve got 90% coverage.”

The 90% Lane referenced is the percentage of utilities that have now responded to the PSC’s questions about hydrant maintenance and inspections.

Johnson has gone through every one of the 200-plus responses submitted to the PSC. He found the data provided reveals some concern -- concerns he took to Lane.

“Of responding utilities, about 60% do not have a written maintenance practice or provided no answer,” Johnson said.

“Yes, but 44% do, which is pretty good,” Lane replied.

“What’s your thoughts about the 60% that don’t have that, though?” Johnson asked. “It’s more than half.”

“We’ll just have to work with them,” Lane replied. “In that, and that’s part of the ongoing analysis.”

Lane estimates the PSC investigation has found 70% of hydrants are inspected each year.

However, Johnson’s research found less than 50% of those utilities provided a proof of those inspections.

“Once again, these are small utilities that sometimes struggle to get the reports done, struggled to get their bills out,” Lane replied. “I’m not surprised, and I’m not appalled. It’s just something that I’ve learned to live with, and we try to continue working with them.”

Johnson also asked about tests that measure the amount of water flowing from a hydrant.

“Of responding utilities, only a third conduct routine flow testing,” Johnson asked Lane.

“And that’s where we are going to focus,” she replied. “We need to get those utilities to do what the national standards are, which is once every five years.”

“Why is flow testing so important, you feel?” Johnson asked.

“I mean, it’s one thing to look at a fire hydrant and see water there,” Lane replied. “But it’s the flow test that determines whether or not the pressure is there to put out the fire.”

Johnson then turned to testimony provided by a PSC engineer in August.

“Your engineer before lawmakers in August testified that hydrants must be flow tested every three to five years,” Johnson said. “He said that was part of the national consensus standards, and he said that is included in state regulations. I’ve looked at state regulations, I’ve looked at state code, and I could not find that regulation.”

“It is, as I understand it, the fire marshal or the Fire Commission adopted the national standards, and that’s where it is. They adopted it,” Lane replied.

“Should you guys adopt that standard within PSC?” Johnson asked.

“That’s one of the things that I’m going to talk to the legislature about,” Lane replied.

Beyond those comments, the chairwoman was tight-lipped on the recommendations she will present Tuesday. She said her points will focus on addressing gaps in state law and how to pay for needed inspections.

“Do you have an idea of what the price tag of your recommendations, or what the price tag of what needs to be done will be?” Johnson asked.

“I’ll have that number by Tuesday,” Lane replied.

“Who pays that cost?,” Johnson asked. “Is the ratepayers going to pay that cost? Is that the state?”

“If the rate if the utilities pay for it, then the ratepayers will pay for it,” she replied. “If the Legislature comes up with money, like grant funding or low-interest loans, the ratepayers will still pay for, but maybe the costs will be so high, especially if it’s grant money.”

At the end of the day safety is the biggest concern, WSAZ hears about from viewers. So Johnson asked Lane for her thoughts on that issue.

“Should West Virginians have confidence that their neighborhood fire hydrant will work when they need it?” he asked.

“Yes,” Lane replied.

“Why do you think that?” Johnson asked.

“Because of what we’ve seen here, we’ve seen that a lot of them are inspected,” Lane replied.

“So I think they should have confidence, but of course, there’s always an anomaly,” she continued. “The volunteer fire departments, the fire departments, they’re all very involved in making sure that we have adequate fire protection and so for the most part, I think that they are working very hard with the utilities to make sure that those fire hydrants work.”

On a related note, a Kanawha County circuit judge, this month, allowed a lawsuit to proceed against West Virginia American Water related to that house fire in Charleston. The judge rejected the water company’s motion to dismiss.

The water company had argued that it is not liable for damage caused by the hydrant failures -- due to liability protections in its rate agreement with the PSC.

The judge -- and the homeowner -- disagreed.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.