Accidents on I-64 delay commute

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic in the westbound lanes of I-64 is moving slowly on Tuesday morning.

Traffic tie-ups have been reported following two crashes, one near mile marker 20 close to Barboursville and the second at the mile marker 28 near the Milton exit.

The accident near the Huntington Mall exit closed one westbound lane.

Traffic delays are expected.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the

