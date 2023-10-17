Accidents on I-64 delay commute

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic in the westbound lanes of I-64 is moving slowly on Tuesday morning.

Traffic tie-ups have been reported following two crashes, one near mile marker 20 close to Barboursville and the second at the mile marker 28 near the Milton exit.

The accident near the Huntington Mall exit closed one westbound lane.

Traffic delays are expected.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.