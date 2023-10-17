Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour makes stop in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Blippi, known to inspire curiosity in preschoolers around the world, has announced new dates for his tour, including a stop in Ashland, Kentucky.

Blippi will take the stage at the Paramount Arts Center on May 28, 2024.

Guests are invited to come dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah, as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 20 with pre-sales beginning Oct. 17.

