Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour makes stop in Ashland

(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Blippi, known to inspire curiosity in preschoolers around the world, has announced new dates for his tour, including a stop in Ashland, Kentucky.

Blippi will take the stage at the Paramount Arts Center on May 28, 2024.

Guests are invited to come dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah, as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 20 with pre-sales beginning Oct. 17.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West traffic to be detoured
I-64 West traffic temporarily detoured
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway
Dustin Young is facing a long list of charges.
Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash
WVSP: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive shot and killed.
WVSP: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive shot and killed
Cabell County 911 said Traevon Ware,19, suffers from mental disabilites.
Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Fatal crash reported in Johnson County
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
The incident happened in the 9200 block of Straight Fork in West Hamlin.
Trooper-involved shooting reported in Lincoln County
Accidents on I-64 delay commute
A second crash has once again closed I-64 West near Milton.
Second crash closes I-64 West near Milton