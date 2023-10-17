Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 7-year-old child was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning and the child’s mother was arrested at the crash scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the one-vehicle crash near the 300 block of Jasper Road, in Newton Township.

Chasity Bliss, 43, of Piketon, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Jasper Road with her two daughters in the backseat, when she traveled off the roadway, ramping over a driveway, striking a utility pole and a tree.

The vehicle came to a rest in a field, troopers say.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter, who troopers believe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died.

The 5-year-old also in the vehicle was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested.

Bliss has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and was taken to the Pike County Jail.

Further information has not been released.

