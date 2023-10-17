Community-wide medical information program expands access to seniors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A grant-funded program will expand access to community-wide medical information aimed at providing such important details during an emergency.

Through grant funding provided to the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund by the Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Canton Complex, the organization will provide the File of Life for the elderly community who needs it.

The File of Life program promotes emergency preparedness by assisting first responders and family members in providing medical and emergency contact information during an emergency.

“Having the history on the particular packet of information is important, as well, said Frank Cilona, president and CEO of BBB. “There is always that possibility of that [an emergency] happening. If so, we would feel a lot more comfortable having that [medical] information on hand and not having to remember everything ... for that particular family member or friend.”

Cilano said paramedics are often trained to look for the packets while on a call.

“Our mission for the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund is to provide educational outreach to the communities we serve”, Cilona said. “We are proud to be a partner in facilitating the File of Life program, and this grant from Marathon Petroleum allows us to continue promoting emergency preparedness within our elderly community.”

To receive a File of Life packet, you may reach out to the Better Business Bureau.

