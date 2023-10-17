Crash closes I-64 West at Huntington Mall

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 Westbound is closed near the Huntington Mall after a crash.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer is on its side in the roadway. There were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved. Both westbound lanes are closed shortly before the Huntington Mall exit.

Drivers can exit at Milton, then take Rt. 60 to get to the Huntington Mall and get back on the interstate.

It’s unknown how long I-64 West will be closed.

