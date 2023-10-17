Fatal crash reported in Johnson County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a crash along State Route 1428, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as George Fitch, 60, of Meally, Kentucky, the sheriff’s office reports.

The crash was reported to 911 around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff Scott Hazelette said Fitch dropped off the right shoulder before he crossed the center line and hit a tree.

Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

