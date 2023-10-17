Haunted house safety tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With haunted house fun, comes haunted house safety. First responders recommend the following tips for having a good and safe time:

- Going to haunted houses in groups

- Leaving small children at home

- Eating and drinking water before going to the attraction

- Wearing appropriate shoes

- Reporting any dangerous activities

“If someone is going through one of these attractions and something just doesn’t look right, maybe give the local fire department a call and ask them if they are aware of the attraction, if anyone has been out to take a look at it,” said Jason Corwin with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Code Enforcement Bureau.

