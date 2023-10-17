Man arrested after hit-and-run crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that ended with two people seriously injured.

Huntington Police patrol officers located Diamonte D. Davis, 21, on Monday, Oct. 16, in the 1600 block of Artisan Avenue and charged him with one felony count of hit-and-run with injuries.

Davis had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a crash involving a motorcycle and truck that happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. September 30 at the intersection of 28th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Officers discovered a motorcycle had been traveling on 3rd Avenue when it was hit by a driver in a truck traveling on 28th Street.

The driver in the truck took off from the scene but the truck suffered damage in the crash and was discovered by officers abandoned just blocks away.

Two riders were on the motorcycle, a 33-year-old man driving with a 41-year-old woman passenger.

Both riders on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Officials say they were admitted for treatment over the course of several days and were released.

