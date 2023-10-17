Millions of dollars going toward Charleston Sports Center

Charleston City Council approved $5 million to go toward the Charleston Capital Sports Center.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Council approved funding for several projects during Monday’s council meeting.

That meeting included the announcement of a significant chunk going toward the development of the Capital Sports Center.

According to a news release from the City of Charleston, council approved $5 million to go toward the project. This money comes from the city’s unassigned fund balance.

Kanawha County Commission matched the city’s funds, so a total initial investment of $10 million is going toward the development.

“We’re going to be taking those funds to not only talk about demolition of buildings, we’re going to be talking about architect and engineer designs, and we’re also going to be talking about our engagement with an owner’s rep [representative],” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

Goodwin says once construction is ready to begin, the first step will be tearing down the old Macy’s near the Charleston Town Center.

The planned indoor facility is aimed to have an aquatic center with an Olympic-sized pool, designated pickleball courts and courts which can be used for both volleyball and basketball.

City of Charleston and Kanawha County officials say the plan is to be able to attract regional and national sports competitions from across the country in order to make the capital city a leader in sports tourism.

“This is an important project. We saw with the success of USA table tennis, with USA volleyball, we made a huge announcement last week of USA cycling. Charleston, West Virginia, is the hub now in West Virginia for sports and entertainment. We want to continue to grow that and take off on this momentum that we have, but it’s got to happen quickly,” Goodwin said.

We don’t have an exact date yet, but Goodwin says the goal is to have construction start within the next year to year and a half.

For previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West traffic to be detoured
I-64 West traffic temporarily detoured
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway
Dustin Young is facing a long list of charges.
Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
WVSP: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive shot and killed.
WVSP: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive shot and killed

Latest News

It's a here comes the sun Wednesday
First Warning Forecast
Medical information program expanding access to seniors
Medical information program expanding access to seniors
Medical information program expanding access to seniors
Community-wide medical information program expands access to seniors
FIRST LOOK AT FOUR
Developmental Therapy Center’s 7th Annual “All Abroad” Event
Ascent Audiology & Hearing talks about age-related hearing loss
Ascent Audiology & Hearing talks about age-related hearing loss