Millions of dollars going toward Charleston Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Council approved funding for several projects during Monday’s council meeting.

That meeting included the announcement of a significant chunk going toward the development of the Capital Sports Center.

According to a news release from the City of Charleston, council approved $5 million to go toward the project. This money comes from the city’s unassigned fund balance.

Kanawha County Commission matched the city’s funds, so a total initial investment of $10 million is going toward the development.

“We’re going to be taking those funds to not only talk about demolition of buildings, we’re going to be talking about architect and engineer designs, and we’re also going to be talking about our engagement with an owner’s rep [representative],” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

Goodwin says once construction is ready to begin, the first step will be tearing down the old Macy’s near the Charleston Town Center.

The planned indoor facility is aimed to have an aquatic center with an Olympic-sized pool, designated pickleball courts and courts which can be used for both volleyball and basketball.

City of Charleston and Kanawha County officials say the plan is to be able to attract regional and national sports competitions from across the country in order to make the capital city a leader in sports tourism.

“This is an important project. We saw with the success of USA table tennis, with USA volleyball, we made a huge announcement last week of USA cycling. Charleston, West Virginia, is the hub now in West Virginia for sports and entertainment. We want to continue to grow that and take off on this momentum that we have, but it’s got to happen quickly,” Goodwin said.

We don’t have an exact date yet, but Goodwin says the goal is to have construction start within the next year to year and a half.

