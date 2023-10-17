Parents attack umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A youth umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

CORRECTION - The baseball organization is not affiliated with Little League, as originally stated in the story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.