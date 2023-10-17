Second crash closes I-64 West near Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 West is closed just before the Milton exit after a second crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after I-64 West re-opened following a tractor trailer crash near the Huntington Mall exit, about 7:10 Tuesday morning.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Traffic is backed up close to the Hurricane exit. Rt. 60 is also heavily congested with traffic as a result of the interstate shutdown.

It’s unknown when the interstate will re-open.

