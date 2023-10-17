Second crash closes I-64 West near Milton

A second crash has once again closed I-64 West near Milton.
A second crash has once again closed I-64 West near Milton.(Jay Melvin)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 West is closed just before the Milton exit after a second crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after I-64 West re-opened following a tractor trailer crash near the Huntington Mall exit, about 7:10 Tuesday morning.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Traffic is backed up close to the Hurricane exit. Rt. 60 is also heavily congested with traffic as a result of the interstate shutdown.

It’s unknown when the interstate will re-open.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West traffic to be detoured
I-64 West traffic temporarily detoured
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway
Dustin Young is facing a long list of charges.
Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash
WVSP: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive shot and killed.
WVSP: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive shot and killed
Cabell County 911 said Traevon Ware,19, suffers from mental disabilites.
Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

I-64 West closed early Tuesday morning after a crash shortly before the Huntington Mall exit.
Crash closes I-64 West at Huntington Mall
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Oct 16
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Oct 16
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County