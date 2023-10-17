South Shore secures final grant for Portsmouth Connection Project

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Since the summer of 2022, the city of South Shore has been buying water from Portsmouth, Ohio. Crews installed a temporary line on the bridge, connecting the two cities last May.

“We’ve had a good working relationship with Portsmouth. Whenever we needed the emergency line put on the bridge, they were there and helped along with getting that done,” said South Shore Mayor Cheryl Moore.

The mayor has been working to secure funding to help pay for a permanent connection that will cost $16 million. On Monday, the city of South Shore was presented with a $7.5 million check after being awarded a US EPA grant. The city had previously secured $8.5 million in grant funding for the project and the total cost of the project will be covered.

“With the grant funding we are getting, there should not be any changes to the rates for our citizens here,” Moore said.

South Shore will now begin the bidding process with the hopes of breaking ground in early 2024. Moore says a permanent line will be installed under the river to connect Portsmouth’s water facility to South Shore at Banner Road.

“It’s great and it helps everyone. It’s not just the city of South Shore, but we supply the surrounding area,” Moore said.

