Trooper-involved shooting reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a trooper-involved shooting in Lincoln County.

West Virginia State Police confirmed troopers responded to a disturbance at a home, a physical fight began and a trooper fired one shot.

The individual involved was hit in the upper body, state police reports.

The person was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials say.

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Straight Fork in West Hamlin.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

