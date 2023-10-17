Trooper-involved shooting reported in Lincoln County

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Straight Fork in West Hamlin.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a trooper-involved shooting in Lincoln County.

West Virginia State Police confirmed troopers responded to a disturbance at a home, a physical fight began and a trooper fired one shot.

The individual involved was hit in the upper body, state police reports.

The person was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

