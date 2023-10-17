Wednesday is pick day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Since the weekend we have dealt with a stubborn period of clouds, periods of drizzle and even showers. The aggregate rains coming in less than one half inch. While insufficient, those showers have helped to quell any early season brush fire threat. We of course know that as the leaves come down and a spell of Indian Summer arrives into November, we will be fair game for brush fires to spread on any warm, windy day.

Specifically, tonight skies will remain cloudy with a slow fall in temperature to the 40s by dawn. Areas along the Scioto and Licking Rivers may see some fog should skies partially clear overhead. Wednesday will see a bounty of sunshine take over the heavens as highs aim for the upper 60s.

Thursday will feature the return of clouds though a warming breeze will push highs to 70. Odds favor a late day shower to pass before the Herd’s game at the Joan. Temperatures should fall back to 60 during the game.

Now Friday thru Saturday will be tricky as in trying to time showers that will pass on occasion. Pre-dawn Friday, Friday night-Saturday early then again Saturday night are viable candidates for showers to pass. Still the caveat of such a forecast is that we will need to “track showers once they form” before we can say what events will get some rain. Weekend highs will be near 60 which is seasonably cool for the season,.

