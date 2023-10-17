WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers hear hydrant proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal recommended Tuesday would grant new authority for the state to regulate and enforce the frequency of fire hydrant inspections, flow testing and replacements, while costing state taxpayers $7 million.

Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, made the recommendation Tuesday in a presentation to lawmakers.

The testimony came months after PSC first demanded information on hydrant maintenance from every utility in West Virginia.

That order for records was prompted by weeks of investigation by WSAZ NewsChannel 3, and less than 24 hours after the station reported on a senator’s call for testimony.

The WSAZ investigation -- False Security -- stemmed from two fires with the same story. Firefighters didn’t have enough water May 5 to fight a house fire in Charleston, 15 months after crews encountered the same issue in failed efforts to save a Pizza Hut in Danville.

WSAZ’s questions spurred action from the governor, lawmakers and the PSC.

“Ms. Chairwoman, why do you believe that is so important?” WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson asked Tuesday.

“You helped uncover this problem,” Lane replied to Johnson. “So now that we have looked into it, we are discovering that there are some gaps, and if people see a fire hydrant then they should be assured that it works.”

Lane recommended state lawmakers authorize and require the PSC to adopt and enforce national standards for flow testing and the marking of hydrants. She says that authority will empower the PSC to regulate the frequency of flow testing, which measures the amount of water flowing from a hydrant.

She told lawmakers that national standards say that test should occur at least every five years, but the PSC’s survey reveal some concern.

More than half of responding utilities answering ‘No’ or providing no answer when asked, “Do you routinely conduct flow tests on hydrants?”

“Putting additional responsibility on these small utilities will be costly,” Lane told lawmakers.

Her recommendation for that involves the Legislature allocating $3 million in state taxpayer funding to provide grants for flow testing and inspections, along with another $4 million for potential repairs.

James Porter, a fire coordinator in Logan County, has taken notice.

“There is a problem,” he told WSAZ. “One, because of the size of some utilities, the lack of testing, the lack of servicing of hydrants and the age of hydrants.”

Del. Clay Riley, R-Harrison, is an engineer serving on both the House infrastructure and finance committees. He asked Lane if her request was “a critical need,” saying afterward he’s more supportive of the $3 million for testing.

“It’s a balancing of what burden you put upon utilities because there’s a cost to doing all this,” he told WSAZ. “They’re limited sometimes on staff, so being able to provide some additional funding might be an area to which we’ll help cover, but it would be an ongoing costs if you look at it annually.”

Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, chairs the House Technology & Infrastructure Committee.

“I think it’s doable,” Linville said. “I think that we need to take a look at it and figure out where the best source of those dollars are, and who should bear that responsibility -- should it be the state generally, or should it be the utilities themselves.”

Many questions remain, including if for-profit water companies would be eligible for the taxpayer funding. One lawmaker said the committee needs to hear testimony from utilities, including those in rural areas.

The 60-day regular session begins in January.

