Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 W has reopened on Wednesday morning following an accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is blocking the westbound lanes of I-64 between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek exits.

EMS, police and fire crews are all on scene around the 18.5 mile marker.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, dispatchers say.

So far, no one involved has been taken to the hospital.

