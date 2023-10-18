Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 W has reopened on Wednesday morning following an accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is blocking the westbound lanes of I-64 between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek exits.

EMS, police and fire crews are all on scene around the 18.5 mile marker.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, dispatchers say.

So far, no one involved has been taken to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
The incident happened in the 9200 block of Straight Fork in West Hamlin.
Trooper-involved shooting reported in Lincoln County
Investigation underway after body found
Investigation underway after body found
Fatal crash reported in Johnson County
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide

Latest News

Discussion on legal street racing held in Mingo County
Mingo County leaders discuss potential legal public street race
Discussion on legal street racing held in Mingo County
Discussion on legal street racing held in Mingo County
Body found; police investigating
Body found; police investigating
Brighter Wednesday after dull start
First Warning Forecast