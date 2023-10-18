Investigation underway after body found

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday night in the Guyandotte community, Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said.

The body was discovered after 7 p.m. in the area of the Guyandotte boat ramp, Watkins said.

There’s no word if the person’s death is considered suspicious, but Watkins said the circumstances are being investigated.

