Investigation underway after body found

Investigation underway after body found
Investigation underway after body found(WSAZ/Ben Wheeler)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday night in the Guyandotte community, Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said.

The body was discovered after 7 p.m. in the area of the Guyandotte boat ramp, Watkins said.

There’s no word if the person’s death is considered suspicious, but Watkins said the circumstances are being investigated.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 West traffic to be detoured
I-64 West traffic temporarily detoured
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway
Dustin Young is facing a long list of charges.
Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
The incident happened in the 9200 block of Straight Fork in West Hamlin.
Trooper-involved shooting reported in Lincoln County

Latest News

Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by gunfire
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by stray gunfire
South Shore secures final grant for Portsmouth Connection Project
South Shore secures final grant for Portsmouth Connection Project
South Shore secures final grant for Portsmouth Connection Project
South Shore secures final grant for Portsmouth Connection Project
WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers hear hydrant proposal
WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers hear hydrant proposal