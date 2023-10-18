Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by stray gunfire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From the Cabell County Courthouse where Joe Bryan’s alleged killer Kristopher Brown will appear at a pretrial hearing Wednesday to the spot where Joe Bryan was killed by gunfire, his family and friends walked Tuesday evening.

“He was my only boy; he was my world,” said Joe’s mom, Roberta Rowe.

Bryan was Rowe’s only son. She hopes for justice.

“I just want to make sure everyone remembers how innocent he was,” Rowe said.

On Nov. 4, 2022, bullets sprayed the front of Premier Pub and Grille. Bryan was working next door at the restaurant DP Dough. He had only been working there for a few days. That night, a stray bullet struck him.

Huntington Police said Brown pulled the trigger, and Brown has been charged with murder.

“Life, I want Kristopher to get life in prison,” Rowe said. “To do the senseless deed that he did, he needs to pay, and I just want to make sure everybody remembers what happened.”

Premier Pub and Grille never opened again after the night of the shooting. Altogether, four people had been shot near the bar in eight months.

Shortly after the latest incident, the city declared the bar a public nuisance.

Misty Friend, who’s Joe’s aunt, wants people to remember her 28-year-old nephew’s innocence.

“It has been hard because his murderers can still make phone calls, he can still get visits. My nephew can’t make a phone call. I can never argue again with him over one of his stupid decisions,” Friend said.

