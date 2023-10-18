Lawrence County Land Bank shares completion of Chesapeake demolition project

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A nearly four-acre property has now been completely cleaned out.

Last month, the Land Bank began demolishing 19 abandoned properties just off Township Road 287 near the Chesapeake Flea Market.

It’s a project the Lawrence County Land Bank says has been six years in the making.

The Land Bank worked together with the Health Department to make this cleanup possible. They say the homes have been a site for dumping trash, dead animals, needles, and even raw sewage.

The Lawrence County Land Bank, which currently owns the property, is working toward its next steps.

“In January, this property will be up for bid, with a starting bid of $50,000, so we are exploring different avenues for what this property could be,” Land Bank Director Marie McKenzie said.

The Land Bank says the property has garnered significant community interest, and once the bidding process is complete, they will have additional information on the future of the land.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.