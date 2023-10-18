Mingo County leaders discuss potential legal public street race

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A legal public street race is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Mingo County commissioners heard Tuesday from state lawmakers and street racing enthusiasts about a potential legal public street race in the county.

It comes weeks after the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office shared they were investigating an illegal street race near Mingo Central High School after finding a damaged road.

Those in the racing community from multiple states packed the commission chamber Tuesday to discuss their experience with legal racing.

Jedediah Smith works for the nonprofit Backroads of Appalachia as the West Virginia Operations Director. He said he has worked on events in Kentucky that have generated $1 million in revenue for local communities, and he believes similar opportunities can happen in West Virginia.

“Any type of motorsports event ... people are going to show up and support it,” Smith said. “Everyone in the area is generally interested in motorsports because we have some awesome places to drive and recreate.”

However, in order to hold a legal public street race, several measures need to happen.

A 2016 state law allows local governments, like the Mingo County Commission, to approve permits for street racing, but the law requires a race organizer to have insurance, security and provide for the safety of everyone involved in the race.

The government issuing the permit also must notify the West Virginia Department of Transportation they are closing the roadway and rerouting traffic 60 days before the event.

The law’s sponsor is State Sen. Mark Maynard, a Mingo County Republican, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting. He said safety was at the forefront of the law.

“It was a work in progress as it went through the Legislature, and probably about 20 different attorneys had their eyes on it, let alone the governor’s office,” Maynard said. “No one would pass it or put their name on anything that wasn’t safe, so I believe all aspects of safety has been included in the law.”

Though no official decisions were made at the meeting, the commission expressed support of an event happening, as long as the proper legal measures are followed.

“Safety is paramount in anything, whether that’s street racing, coal mining or anything of that nature. And we’re for that and that code section, I think, will relieve some of that concern about safety which would require certain emergency personnel, insurance, closing of public roads,” Commission President Nathan Brown said. “I think if we as a commission could play a role in making any of that economic development more accessible and to create more revenue, that’s how we as a commission would lean.”

Brown is encouraging anyone interested in hosting the event to submit proposals to the commission as soon as possible to get discussion and potential approval on a future commission agenda. Brown anticipated having an event in spring 2024.

