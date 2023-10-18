Plans to revive vacant intermodal site on horizon

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The site of the former Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Prichard, West Virginia, is about to come back to life.

Whenever this site was opened years ago, the initial goal was to have this be a truck to rail service.

That basically means it would be an area where crews would help load and unload materials from trucks on the ground to trains on the tracks or vice versa.

However, plans eventually turned unsuccessful, and the site was put up for auction-- sitting vacant for a while.

After the state handed over ownership of the site to the Wayne County commissioners, things started to look up with plans to revitalize this site on the horizon.

Wayne County Commissioner Jeff Maddox says they now have a contract with R.J. Corman Railroad Group to help get the site up and running.

Maddox says the site has been renamed to Central Appalachian Inland Port at Prichard.

“The main thing is, there will be activity at this facility. It’ll be generating jobs. They’re going to attempt to hire local, but it’s also going to generate revenue for our county,” Maddox said.

Maddox says this will be a step-by-step process -- eventually working up to the long-term goal of having that intermodal aspect of the facility.

“One of the things they’ll be doing here is fixing auto trailers, so the cars can be shipped out of the manufacturing facilities and get them to where they need to be,” Maddox said. “Eventually they will evolve into a car storage facility … they will eventually move into the intermodal aspect of this facility, which was the original intention.”

Maddox says this is an opportunity to bring revenue and jobs to Wayne County -- describing the new journey in two words.

“Great joy. I look at this facility as not only a victory for Wayne County, but I look at this facility that not only employs a lot of Wayne Countians immediately, but my grandchildren may work here one day. I think it will provide employment for generations to come here in Wayne County and revenue,” Maddox said.

Maddox says the railroad company is going to start the hiring process and buy the necessary equipment. Maddox says the goal is to be up and running in 90 days or less.

