Students attend FBI’s Teen Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students from 19 West Virginia Counties were in Charleston learning what it takes to join the FBI on Wednesday.

It was part of the FBI’s Teen Academy.

Teens were able to speak with agents and local law enforcement officers.

In order to become an agent, you must have three years of professional experience that does not have to be related to the military or law enforcement.

“We like to stress that it’s not one particular path that gets people to the FBI, that it’s multiple paths,” said Tim Swanson of the FBI. “So, it doesn’t have to be a military or law enforcement career. It can be any number, it can be teachers, scientists, cyber professionals, kind of any path can get you to the FBI.”

