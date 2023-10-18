Thursday warmth leads to rain

Winds of change start friendly, turn gloomy
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the heart of the fall season with the leaves changing colors rapidly now and even some coming down when the wind blows a bit. Now with the notion that we will seesaw between the warmth of spring and the chill of autumn the next week, more leaf fall will occur. Speaking of leaves, the peak of fall color will occur next week so lots of leaf raking will be needed once the leaves come down. In addition, the mold count for hay fever sufferers will spike up so a word of caution for parents to expect runny noses for kids jumping into piles of leaves. It comes with the territory.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds allow for a chill down into the low 40s. Thursday partly sunny and hazy to start then cloudy by day’s end. High 72. Thursday night rain arrives late evening and lasts into Friday morning. More showers follow by day on Friday then fingers crossed the showers are gone for high school football. Daytime highs will make low 60s before falling thru the 50s at those games.

Saturday will feature a breezy with a mostly cloudy sky and a passing shower or two. Highs will crest near 60 but only the 50s at Fayette Station for the Bridge Day Festival. Sunday will turn partly cloudy with highs in the 50s then the first widespread frost of the fall is possible Monday morning when lows dip into the 30s.

