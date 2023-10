HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatch a crash Thursday evening has closed the southbound lanes of Maccorkle Ave. SW.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 4000 block near the Bob Evans restaurant on Maccorkle Ave. The call came in around 5:14.

Dispatch says medics are evaluating those involved.

