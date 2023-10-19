5 WVU beats #1 Marshall in Mountain State Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was no lack of excitement in a top 5 soccer matchup in Morgantown Wednesday night.

After a quick goal from Marshall’s Matthew Bell, West Virginia countered with a barrage of 3 goals in a two minute span to take control of the match as they beat Marshall 5-2 in front of a record crowd at Dick Dlesk Stadium.

West Virginia’s Marcus Calderia had 3 goals to lead the Mountaineers, who improved to 10-0-4 on the season.

Marshall is now 12-0-1 on the season. The Herd had only surrendered five goals all season before WVU equaled that total in this battle of Sun Belt Conference Powers.

Both teams are back on the pitch on Sunday. Marshall hosts Kentucky while West Virginia travels to Coastal Carolina..

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.