Body found at public park
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday evening at a public park in the Marmet area.
Troopers say the discovery was made around 6 p.m. by someone walking near the water at Bill Wells Community Park.
Investigators say the victim is male.
Troopers are expected to be on scene for a few more hours.
We also have a crew at the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.