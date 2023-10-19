Body found at public park

Body found at public park
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday evening at a public park in the Marmet area.

Troopers say the discovery was made around 6 p.m. by someone walking near the water at Bill Wells Community Park.

Investigators say the victim is male.

Troopers are expected to be on scene for a few more hours.

