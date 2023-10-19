Free health clinic aims to help those in need

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Health Right is expecting hundreds of people at their free health clinic in Charleston this weekend.

Rhonda Francis, a clinical manager at West Virginia Health Right, said the clinic is important because not everyone has access to health care.

“It’s a one-time thing on a weekend and a lot of times it’s available, patients are working, and it’s really hard for them to get in to see their doctor,” she said.

This is the sixth time they’ve held the clinic, but Francis said it’s the first in two years because of the pandemic.

They offer a wide variety of services.

“Medical, dental, vision, women’s health, we’ll have free flu vaccines, HIV and Hep C testing, and Narcan training,” she said.

West Virginia Health Right said the clinic is first come, first served.

The clinic will be at Bible Center School in Charleston at 1111 Oakhurst Drive.

The clinic is free, no questions asked, and no ID is needed.

