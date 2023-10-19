Funeral, procession for firefighter killed in crash

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends, family, members of the community, and emergency first responders are saying goodbye to a firefighter who lost his life in a car crash Sunday evening on State Route 41.

Brody Allan Hanna, a firefighter at the Nettie Fire Department, was killed in a crash involving Dustin Young who was driving a stolen vehicle, according to West Virginia State Police.

Man accused of stealing vehicles including police cruiser, causing fatal crash

Brody was a son, a father, a fiancé, a firefighter and a friend to all.

Loved ones remember firefighter killed in Nicholas County crime spree

According to the Nettie Volunteer Fire Department, Brody Hanna returned home to Nicholas County around noon on Thursday. His funeral services will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Nettie Fire Department Bingo Hall.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found
Investigation underway after body found
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following crash
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by gunfire
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by stray gunfire
Kenova odor complaints
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about persistent odor

Latest News

Troopers say 29-year-old, Brody Hanna, was killed Sunday evening in a car crash.
Funeral, procession for firefighter killed in crash
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Estep was last seen in the Sod/ Sumerco area.
Teen reported missing in need of medication, medical supplies
Homeowner watches burglary on home security system
mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash