Homeowner watches burglary on home security system

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18 after they were caught in the act, attempting to burglarize a home, according to West Virginia State Police.

The incident happened around noon at a secluded home located on Midland Trial in Hurricane.

State police reported that the victim was viewing the incident in real-time through their home security system.

The victim told troopers the two people were still on their property and were wearing masks.

When troopers arrived, the two men took off but were quickly caught.

Dustin Wendell, 33, of St. Albans, and Joshua Rutledge, 34, of Charleston, were arrested and charged with burglary, conspiracy, and felony destruction of property.

