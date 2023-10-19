Men arrested after home break-in

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Hurricane home.

Dustin Wendell, 33, of St. Albans, and Joshua Rutledge, 34, of Charleston, face charges including burglary, conspiracy and destruction of property, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said they and Hurricane Police Department officers responded to the home along Midland Trail after the victim reported seeing the incident in real time on their home security system. They reported the suspects were wearing masks.

The incident happened around noon Wednesday.

Investigators said officers had to hike “up a mountain through the woods” to reach the secluded home. They said both suspects tried to run but were quickly taken into custody.

